Today, Sampler, a leading omnichannel product sampling platform delivering data-driven, personalized experiences, announces its acquisition of abeo, a digital sampling agency primarily serving the beauty industry. abeo was founded in 2019 by Arcade Beauty, the global leader in beauty sampling. The acquisition of abeo will further deepen Sampler’s expertise in the beauty category and accelerate its expansion into Europe and the United States, where abeo currently holds its offices.
Founded in 2013, Sampler is available in 23 countries and has worked across 1,000 brands, including food/snack, vitamins/supplements, personal care, candy, beverage and beauty, creating personalized relationships between people and brands. Through the acquisition, Sampler will expand into the $100 billion global beauty industry. 1 With 50 per cent of beauty shoppers stating that a free sample converts them to a purchase, trial in the beauty space is a critical part of a consumer’s decision-making. 2
“The beauty industry was an early adopter of digital product sampling, and we have continued to see innovation, new use cases, and opportunities pop up in the category in recent years,” says Marie Chevrier, Sampler CEO & Founder. “Through this acquisition and ongoing partnership, the combined entity will uniquely position Sampler as the global leader in omnichannel product sampling.”
As part of the transaction, Arcade Beauty will be receiving a minority stake in Sampler. In addition, as part of an ongoing relationship, both companies have entered into a commercial partnership agreement which will allow for brands to partner with both companies to design end-to-end solutions for promotional activities.
“I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have developed over the past several years. Through the combined capabilities of abeo and Sampler, we are thrilled to join a team that is enabling further acceleration in the luxury beauty industry,” says Allie Sorensen, General Manager, abeo.
“While we will maintain our legacy as the product innovator for our valued customers, we recognize abeo’s journey is best suited with a partner that carries our same vision and brings added expertise in digital sampling,” says Jorge Garcia, Executive Vice President & CFO of Arcade Beauty. “Equally, we are excited to enter into a new partnership with Sampler to deliver unique value propositions to our brand partners serving end-to-end sampling solutions.”
Through this acquisition, the abeo team will be joining Sampler. Arcade Beauty will continue to focus on their core product innovation strategy, primarily supporting the beauty and wellness industry with their sampling and retail solutions.
About Sampler
Sampler is the leading omnichannel product experiences platform, creating personalized relationships between consumers and brands. Founded in 2013 by Marie Chevrier, Sampler is available in 23 countries and is an award-winning, VC-funded technology company that has worked with over 1,000 brands, including world-leading companies like Procter & Gamble, Target, Kroger, L'Oréal, Unilever, and more.
To learn more, visit https://www.sampler.io/sampler-business
About Arcade Beauty
Arcade Beauty is the global company specializing in the development and manufacturing of Sampling and Retail solutions for the beauty and wellness industries. Arcade Beauty has over 30 technologies. Arcade Beauty is headquartered in NYC and has 12 production sites worldwide with revenues of $320 million and 2400 employees.
To learn more, visit https://arcadebeauty.com/
