Sampling Human, Inc., a life science tools company developing single cell technologies, today announced the appointment of Bob Englert as chief operating officer. In this role, Englert will lead the company’s operations, including manufacturing and the commercialization of Sampling Human’s proprietary platform for the targeted detection and single cell analysis of sample populations.
“Bob brings decades of extensive business, technology, and operations leadership experience in life science companies and has a special passion for breakthrough products,” said Daniel Georgiev, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sampling Human. “Bob’s expertise in liquid biopsy products and biosensor manufacturing are a highly valuable asset as we build our commercialization pipeline and introduce our game-changing customer experience.”
Englert joins Sampling Human from Vortex, where he most recently served as the chief executive officer and chief technology officer for over four years. Throughout his 30-year career, he has launched over thirty products and held executive positions at Abbott Laboratories, Pelikan Technologies, and Biomedtrics, among others.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Sampling Human team at this exciting time as we introduce our first products into the market,” Englert said. “I plan to draw upon my 30 years of experience in developing and launching products as we advance the single cell technologies platform into research assays, diagnostics and new paradigms in human health monitoring.”
In addition to Englert’s appointment, the company has also announced three new appointments to its advisory board. Joining the board are Peter Kuhn, Ph.D., professor of biological sciences, medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California; Todd Peterson, Ph.D., previously the chief scientific officer at The Allen Institute and chief technology officer at Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (SGI); and Daniel Lysak, M.D., deputy head of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Charles University Hospital.
About Sampling Human
Sampling Human, Inc. is a life science tools company using synthetic biology to develop and commercialize single cell platform technologies into research assays and diagnostics with unprecedented efficiency at unprecedented scale. The company has developed “Diagnostics On Target” (DOT), a simple and easy to use kit format capable of targeted analysis of a single cell within a sample of millions of other cells. By engineering living cells to perform complex identification tasks based on unique surface markers, Sampling Human’s novel platform allows analysis well beyond performance limits of complex instruments such as flow cytometry in both speed and sensitivity. The Company’s initial products are being introduced into the research use markets for apoptosis and cell activation. The future applications of this next generation platform in screening and diagnostics will bring single cell data into clinical practice. Learn more at www.samplinghuman.com.
