Samsung announced today the launch of its 13 th annual $2 million* Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges U.S. students grades 6–12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to create innovative, sustainable solutions that transform local communities. Now through November 2, 2022, public school teachers across the U.S. can apply** for this year’s program and submit an application that empowers students to inspire real-world change and address some of society’s most critical issues using problem-based learning.
Under the company’s mission 'Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,' Samsung is committed to empowering the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social change. To emphasize the commitment to sustainability, this year’s contest will evaluate projects based on short- and long-term environmental impact and will increase the value of its Sustainability Innovation Award to $50,000.
“The issues that students care about continue to evolve, and Samsung is committed to adapting to meet these changemakers where they are through the Solve for Tomorrow Contest,” said Michelle Crossan-Matos, SVP, Corporate Marketing, Citizenship & Communications Officer at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, we are focused on the intersection of sustainability and innovation and know the power technology has in bringing meaningful impact on our world. We challenge this year’s applicants to find issues they’re passionate about and see firsthand the true impact STEM can have to better their community and the planet. We enjoy seeing the diverse projects that students conceptualize each year and are excited to see the innovations to come out of the 13 th annual competition.”
Solve for Tomorrow will award $2 million* in technology and supplies to classrooms in every state including Washington, D.C. as they advance throughout the phases of the contest, all redeemable through DonorsChoose.org. As part of the mission of sustainability, Samsung will encourage schools to select Samsung Energy Star products as part of their packages. Once lesson plans are submitted by the November deadline, schools will have the opportunity to move ahead to the following phases:
- 300 State Finalists from the pool of applicants will receive a $2,500 prize package
- 50 State Winners will receive a Samsung Video Kit to assist in video development, as well as $12,000 in Samsung technology and supplies for classroom use
- One of the 50 State Winner schools will be chosen as the Sustainability Innovation Award Winner to win an additional $50,000 prize package of environmental classroom technology.
- From there, 10 National Finalist Schools will be selected to participate in the pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named National Grand Prize Winners.
- 3 National Grand Prize Winner schools will each receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies
- Of the top ten schools, 1 Community Choice Winner will also be determined through online public voting and will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology, and 1 Employee Choice Winner will be selected by Samsung employees to also receive $10,000 of technology in addition to their national winnings
“The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has not only taught my students valuable lessons in the classroom through hands-on learning, but has helped change the trajectory of their lives,” said Harry Preston, teacher at Green Street Academy and 2022 National Finalist. “This competition has inspired in them a sense of entrepreneurship as well as a desire to change what the STEM field looks like from a representation standpoint. It has been incredible to guide them through as they witness firsthand their power to make change in the world.”
Solve for Tomorrow launched in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning. For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $20 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 3,500 public schools in the United States.
To enter the contest, and for official contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 2, 2022.
At Samsung, we are working together to make everyday changes that have a meaningful impact on the environment. Now through September 25th, Samsung is bringing people together for Climate Week at Samsung 837, our flagship location in New York City, in the metaverse at Samsung 837X and on the Samsung US Discord server. To learn more, visit the Samsung US Newsroom.
*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.
**Not open to the general public: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to employees at eligible schools in the fifty (50) United States/DC twenty-one (21) years of age or older. To enter/official rules: visit www.Samsung.com/Solve to complete the application form.
