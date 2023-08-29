MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
Elevate ENT Partners (“Elevate”), a leading management support organization (“MSO”) of ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) practices nationwide, announced it has acquired San Antonio Head & Neck Surgical Associates (“San Antonio ENT”).
“Elevate ENT shares our vision of putting patients first,” said Dr. David Gleinser, partner physician at San Antonio ENT. “With Elevate’s strategic business foresight and their infrastructure support, we are able to really focus our attention on patient care and keep our practice clinically independent, progressive and profitable.”
Elevate ENT Partners invests in independent ENT and allergy practices across the United States and provides operational and financial resources to help practices optimize their growth. These resources include financial management, revenue cycle management, contracting, marketing, human resources, and other important business disciplines. Elevate is actively pursuing new partnerships throughout the United States.
This most recent transaction follows Elevate’s acquisition of Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Texas.
“Elevate gives us the scale, sophistication, and leverage to compete in today’s healthcare environment,” said Dr. Cary Moorhead, president and founding physician at Texas ENT Specialists, an Elevate practice group. “Elevate has assembled an elite team with specific content expertise in all disciplines of ENT practice management. This covers employee relations, business analytics, revenue cycle, contract negotiations, information technology, and beyond, allowing physicians to retain clinical autonomy and focus on just patient care.”
“This acquisition marks the third major addition in the Texas market, making us the largest ENT physician network in the region. We are honored to have San Antonio ENT join the Elevate family,” said James Polfreman, CEO of Elevate. “Together, we will move forward in our mission to provide the highest level of care to patients nationwide. The tenure and experience of our team allows us to combine proven best practices with innovative thinking to ensure every Elevate ENT practice succeeds in all areas of business.”
Visit ElevateENT.com for more information.
About Elevate ENT Partners:
With over 80 otolaryngology centers and 127 physicians, Elevate ENT Partners is a leading practice management support organization that caters to the needs of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) practices nationwide. Our mission is to elevate private practices by providing scalable administrative support that removes barriers to quality care and enables ENT practitioners to achieve more while securing their future. We envision the next generation of ENT care in which we help preserve private practices by enabling their independence and empowering their success.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829766507/en/
CONTACT: Press/Media:
Paul Tuffy, VP Business Development
(786) 662-3220
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH SURGERY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH RESEARCH SCIENCE
SOURCE: Elevate ENT Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/29/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/29/2023 10:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829766507/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.