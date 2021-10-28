San Francisco Native & Artist Carlos Santana to Unveil the Santana Family Mural with Blessing & Dedication Ceremony at 24th & Mission BART Station Friday, October 29th at Noon

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021--
The long-awaited Mural Dedication, Ribbon-Cutting and Blessing Ceremony in honor of The SANTANA Family at 24 th & Mission Street BART Plaza Southwest Station on Friday- October 29 th at 12:00 Noon will express the wishes of the late patriarch Jorge Santana.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006304/en/
Mural Unveiling Ceremony. In honor of Jorge Santana and The Santana Family (Photo: Business Wire)
The mural honors the Santana Family members’ parents Josefina and Jose, two of their sons Carlos and Jorge and one of the grandchildren Salvador, son of Carlos.
The celebration begins with a traditional native Aztec blessing by “MiXCOATL” followed by guest speakers Salvador Santana, Mayor London Breed, Leo Rosales, Lisa Brewer, Roberto Y. Hernandez, and world-renowned guest of honor Carlos Santana.
The dedication will honor Jorge Santana, Carlos’s younger brother, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed away into the spirit world just as the creation of the mural began in September 2020.
Jorge was born in Jalisco, Mexico and grew up in the Mission District. He was an incredible musician just like his brother Carlos. At age 20, Jorge had joined the legendry San Francisco Mission District homegrown Latin-rock band, “MALO,” playing the guitar on the group’s top-20 hit song “Suavecito” and helped shape the nationally recognized Latin-rock sound.
The year-long mural project was painted by San Francisco’s own award-winning artist Crayone and Mark Bode, depicting the sketch design provided by Randolph Bowes and Jorge Santana.
The mural project was developed and supervised by Lisa Brewer of Mission Art 415, Dr. Annie Rodriquez and Dr. Bernardo Gonzalez.
The mural dedication is part of a community movement to celebrate this amazing family, in the spirit of art, passion, and unity.
This event is open to media but not the general public.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006304/en/
CONTACT: Victoria Sanchez De Alba
De Alba Communications (for Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas)
(650) 270-7810 /victoria@dealba.netRoberto Y. Hernandez
Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas
(415) 987-0577 /latinzoneprod@aol.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MUSIC EVENTS/CONCERTS ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY
SOURCE: Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/28/2021 08:59 PM/DISC: 10/28/2021 08:59 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006304/en