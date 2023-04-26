FILE - State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, right, prepares to announce his proposed measure to provide legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on March 17, 2022. San Francisco is repealing a ban on city-funded travel to 30 states that it says restrict abortion, voting and LGBTQ rights after determining the boycott is doing more harm than good. Wiener, a former supervisor-turned-state senator who authored the original ban, agreed that the measure hadn't produced the intended results.