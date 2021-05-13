Portland Timbers (1-3-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-2-0)
San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +128, Portland +184, Draw +266; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes face the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.
The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-2-4 on the road. Portland scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Oswaldo Alanis (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).
Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.