Houston Dynamo (3-4-7) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-4)
San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces Houston after playing to a draw in three straight games.
The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.
The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road games. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).
Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Ariel Lassiter, Nico Lemoine (injured), Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.