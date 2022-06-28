Sanaz Massoumi Joins Patient Safety Movement Foundation as New Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), a global non-profit committed to achieving zero preventable patient harm and death across the globe by 2030, announced Sanaz Massoumi, Ph.D., as its new chief operating officer. In addition to a deep passion for patient safety, Dr. Massoumi brings extensive experience creating high reliability organizations to the foundation—positioning her well to support PSMF’s ongoing efforts to create safer and more reliable healthcare systems. Her new role will be focused on overseeing day-to-day operations, growing partnerships with other patient safety organizations and helping to spread awareness of industry best practices.
“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Massoumi to the team and look forward to benefiting from her proven track record of collaborating across organizations to elevate patient care,” stated Dr. Michael Ramsay, chief executive officer at the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “We believe she is the right person to help our organization make major strides forward in combatting the pressing issues facing healthcare today.”
Prior to being named COO at PSMF, Dr. Massoumi served as the director of regulatory and patient safety at the Keck Medicine of USC, as well as a patient safety officer at Keck and Norris Hospitals. She helped oversee the accreditation and licensing process at these hospitals by the Joint Commission and California Department of Public Health. In addition, Dr. Massoumi developed and executed patient safety initiatives and proactive risk assessments to improve outcomes of care. Prior to her work with USC, Dr. Massoumi was the senior director of performance excellence and health system innovation with TAGNOS, Inc. and worked with major hospital systems including St. Joseph Hospital of Orange and White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles to improve their patient flow, patient experience, room utilization, first case start time, care outcomes and operating room cycle time.
“It’s a privilege to join such a respected organization that is committed to working with the community and health systems to improve patient safety,” said Dr. Massoumi. “I am excited to help design and implement programs and collaborate with other patient safety organizations to help eliminate preventable harm and death in health systems.”
About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation: The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), a global non-profit organization founded in 2012, is celebrating 10 years of bringing awareness and creating action to eliminate preventable medical errors. Some estimates predict that one in 12 patients are impacted by a preventable medical error, but that number could be even higher as there is no central database tracking these figures in most countries, including the U.S. Over the last decade, there had been major strides to improve patient safety, but the COVID-19 pandemic stressed the system and it proved not to be resilient and took a step backwards. PSMF has a vision to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the globe by 2030 – and that starts with raising awareness of this critical issue. It unites patients, advocates, health workers, medical technology companies, government, employers and private payers in support of this cause. From its evidence-based best practice solutions (Actionable Patient Safety Solutions™) and industry Open Data Pledge to its World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and more, PSMF won’t stop fighting until it achieves zero. For more information, please visit patientsafetymovement.org, and follow PSMF on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
