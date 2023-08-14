Sanborn hires Chris Ogier to lead its Mapping Division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is pleased to announce that it has hired Chris Ogier, CP, to be the Vice President and General Manager for the Mapping Division of the company.
Chris Ogier, Vice President and General Manager, Mapping Division, The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
An ASPRS Certified Photogrammetrist, Chris brings extensive professional, team leadership, financial management, production management, project management, and sales management experience over a career spanning thirty years in the geospatial industry.
“Chris’ expertise in remote sensing, imagery, lidar, data processing and mapping, and his extensive experience in the market make him ideal for this leadership role,” said John Copple, President and CEO. “With Chris on board, Sanborn is perfectly positioned to accelerate the growth of its mapping business.”
In his new role, Chris will be leading Sanborn’s Mapping Division, including all airborne lidar and imagery acquisition and processing, mobile lidar acquisition and processing, marine systems acquisition and processing, and geospatial services.
“Sanborn’s Mapping Division is widely recognized for the quality of its work, innovation, and dedication to customer service,” said Ogier. “I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional team. In the near term, we’ll be focused on adopting new technologies and building capacity. For the longer term, we’ll focus on building coalesced teams dedicated to delivering value for our clients.”
About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.
Sanborn has an unbroken record of mapping that began in 1866. Today, Sanborn is pioneering an approach, Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions, that helps customers meet their information needs, overcome technology adoption challenges, and integrate location intelligence into everyday operations. Sanborn Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions expertly combines its aerial, ground, and mobile imagery and lidar data acquisition and mapping with geospatial IT problem solving, spatial analysis, custom application development, GIS strategic planning, cloud-based mapping platforms, commercial imagery, our own geospatial SAAS solutions, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options. Each solution is tailored to the needs and circumstances of our customers.
