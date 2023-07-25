Sanborn promotes Morgen Healy to General Manager of the AppGeo Division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is pleased to announce the promotion of Morgen Healy to General Manager of the AppGeo Division.
Morgen Healy, General Manager of the AppGeo Division, Sanborn (Photo: Business Wire)
Morgen has extensive technical and leadership experience in the geospatial industry after having served as AppGeo’s Vice President of Services (AppGeo was acquired by Sanborn in 2022). “Morgen has been instrumental in driving growth and expanding the capabilities in the AppGeo Division,” stated Kate Hickey, Chief Operating Officer of Sanborn.
In her new role, Morgen will be responsible for running day-to-day business and operations across her team, as well as collaborating with the other Sanborn Divisions. “She will work closely with Senior Management and the General Managers of Sanborn’s Mapping, On-site and Content Divisions to ensure continued success,” described Hickey.
Morgen’s two decades in the geospatial industry have allowed her to gain valuable experience building, growing, and leading teams. “We are confident in Morgen’s ability to lead the Division, integrating AppGeo products and services into the Sanborn suite of offerings,” said Ms. Hickey.
“I am thrilled to take on this next phase of my career,” said Healy. “The opportunities at Sanborn feel boundless and I look forward to the team’s growth and success.”
About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.
Sanborn has an unbroken record of mapping that began in 1866. Today, Sanborn is pioneering an approach, Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions, that helps customers meet their information needs, overcome technology adoption challenges, and integrate location intelligence into everyday operations. Sanborn Comprehensive Geospatial Solutions expertly combine aerial, ground, and mobile imagery and lidar data acquisition and mapping with geospatial IT problem solving, spatial analysis, custom application development, GIS strategic planning, cloud-based mapping platforms, commercial imagery, our own geospatial SAAS solutions, and a range of managed and onsite GIS services options. Each solution is tailored to the needs and circumstances of our customers.
