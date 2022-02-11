FILE - United States' Jake Sanderson, from left, Tanner Dickinson and Chaz Lucius celebrate a goal against Finland during the first period of an exhibition game in Edmonton, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2021, before the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship tournament. Sanderson, who plays hockey for the University of North Dakota, was named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic team after the NHL announced it was not sending players to the Olympics.