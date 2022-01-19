Sandy Smallwood Joins ACS as Director of NGA Programs

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) today announced that Sandy Smallwood has joined as the company’s Director of NGA Programs. In this role Sandy is responsible for the service delivery, quality, and growth of the ACS National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) portfolio of programs. Under her guidance are ACS's NGA work in systems engineering, digital engineering, and managed services.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005801/en/
Sandy Smallwood, Director of NGA Programs, Assured Consulting Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Sandy has more than 30 years of experience serving the Defense and Intelligence communities. Previously as the Intelligence Systems & Applications (IS&A) Operating Unit Director at Peraton through the acquisition of Northrop Grumman’s Federal IT and Mission Support Services, Sandy oversaw a multitude of employees world-wide, including several overseas personnel with a primary focus at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Prior to this role, she was a Department and Program Manager at Northrop Grumman for 37 years serving DIA, and NGA as well as other Intelligence Community restricted customers, USN, and Civil Federal agencies.
Sandy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics/Economics from the University of Mary Washington. She is a certified Project Management Institute (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP).
Outside of ACS, Sandy is married with two adult children and one granddaughter. In 2021 Sandy completed the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) program through Virginia Tech and became a VCE Master Gardener through the Loudoun County Extension office.
ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005801/en/
CONTACT: MEDIAPublic Relations
(703) 662-5062
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SMALL BUSINESS SECURITY OTHER DEFENSE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NANOTECHNOLOGY CONTRACTS SOFTWARE NETWORKS DEFENSE INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE HUMAN RESOURCES DATA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SOURCE: Assured Consulting Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 11:43 AM/DISC: 01/19/2022 11:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005801/en