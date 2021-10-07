1st_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.
|Witch Moon
|124
|Takemebythehand
|122
|Buzz of New York
|122
|Buy American
|122
|Leisurewear
|122
|Devil's Messenger
|117
|Focaccina
|122
2nd_$42,000, cl $50,000-$45,000, 3YO, 7f.
|Silver Moon Road
|113
|Cumberland Avenue
|120
|Herd Immunity
|120
|Rookie Year
|116
|Tacoflavoredkisses
|116
|Club Cal
|120
3rd_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f.
|Paul Vincents Poem
|124
|Jedi Master
|124
|Go On
|122
|Flint Stroll
|122
|Secret Weapon
|122
|Cali Bay
|122
|Encroachment
|124
|Kazuhiko
|119
|Sai Con
|122
4th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f.
|Creative Peak
|122
|Mr Bug Z
|122
|Moose Mitchell
|115
|Slow Down Andy
|122
|Medina Man
|122
|Straight Up G
|122
5th_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.
|French Franc
|122
|Lucky Girl
|122
|Peanut Butter Cup
|122
|Very Scary
|122
|Seven Exes
|122
|A Crown for Kitten
|122
|Fortunata Tensio
|122
|Macrelletta
|115
|Let Freedom Rein
|122
|K P Krypton
|122
|Wishing On a Star
|122
|Magical Sign
|122
|Charlotte Harbor
|122
|Peripheral
|122
6th_$28,000, cl $25,000-$22,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Doc Adams
|115
|Cunning Munnings
|124
|Honorary Degree
|117
|Intense
|122
|Stir the Pot
|124
|Gordy's Boy
|120
|Ka'nah
|124
7th_$70,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
Swingtime Stakes
|Global Brand
|122
|Ellie Arroway
|122
|Cowboys Daughter
|124
|Norma Jean B.
|122
|Avenue de France
|126
|Nasty
|126
|Ippodamia's Girl
|126
|England's Rose
|122
|Brooke
|126
|Quiet Secretary
|124
8th_$24,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Chasing Fame
|122
|Honor Among Men
|124
|The Roan Ranger
|122
|Squalotoro
|124
|Hawk Hill
|117
|Pedro Perez
|121
|Test Drive
|122
|Sometimes Always
|122
|Fun Coupons
|124
9th_$63,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|I'll Stand Taller
|122
|Riding With Dino
|124
|Clem Labine
|124
|Foothill
|119
|Mischievous Path
|122
|Johnny Podres
|124
|Surplus
|122
|El Diablo Rojo
|124
|Single Me Out
|124
|Bound to Bet
|124
|Austin's Boy
|124
|Baby Gronk
|Seattle Breakout
|122
