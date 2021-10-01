2nd-$27,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:34. Good. 3wide, drove clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.000, 45.350, 58.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.500.

Trainer: John Sadler

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Dialed In-Windy Bow

Scratched: King Apollo.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bright Leaf11552553-21-4¼E. Ellingwood2.10
Town Boy122442-hd2-½2-12-6V. Espinoza1.40
You're My Boy Kat118314-hd4-hd53-nkA. Cedillo2.10
Big Swede111233-13-24-34-nkJ. Espinoza22.10
Eye Candy Randy122151-21-3½1-½5T. Pereira11.10
6 (5)Bright Leaf6.202.802.10
5 (4)Town Boy3.002.10
4 (3)You're My Boy Kat2.10

Daily Double (4-6) paid $25.20; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $7.10; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-3) paid $2.16; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $6.25;

