2nd-$27,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:34. Good. 3wide, drove clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.000, 45.350, 58.810, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.500.
Trainer: John Sadler
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Dialed In-Windy Bow
Scratched: King Apollo.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bright Leaf
|115
|5
|2
|5
|5
|3-2
|1-4¼
|E. Ellingwood
|2.10
|Town Boy
|122
|4
|4
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-1
|2-6
|V. Espinoza
|1.40
|You're My Boy Kat
|118
|3
|1
|4-hd
|4-hd
|5
|3-nk
|A. Cedillo
|2.10
|Big Swede
|111
|2
|3
|3-1
|3-2
|4-3
|4-nk
|J. Espinoza
|22.10
|Eye Candy Randy
|122
|1
|5
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-½
|5
|T. Pereira
|11.10
|6 (5)
|Bright Leaf
|6.20
|2.80
|2.10
|5 (4)
|Town Boy
|3.00
|2.10
|4 (3)
|You're My Boy Kat
|2.10
Daily Double (4-6) paid $25.20; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $7.10; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-3) paid $2.16; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $6.25;
