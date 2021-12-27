9th-$67,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Showery

Off 4:15. 1,7. ins,tip 2w,inhaled foe

Fractional/Final Time: 21.970, 46.070, 1:12.010, 1:25.600, 00.000, 1:40.370.

Trainer: Richard Baltas

Winner: CH F, 2, by Goldencents-Water Park

Scratched: Annie's Song, Duvet Day.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Gold Dragon Queen122377-1½6-hd4-½2-1½1-½R. Gonzalez54.6018.6010.6026.30
Pammy's Ready122512-22-1½1-2½1-52-5½U. Rispoli8.205.004.90
She's Got a Way1227108-½8-15-½4-33-½J. Bravo2.802.50
Rock the Bourbon1221910108-½7-3½4-1B. Blanc38.90
Hemmerle122489-5½9-77-2½5-25-1¼K. Frey2.10
Granola Girl122824-43-½2-1½3-½6-1¼K. Desormeaux11.10
Classical Romance122965-hd5-hd6-1½6-½7-20R. Curatolo36.30
Beachgrass1221056-hd7-1109-1½8-1¾A. Cedillo17.40
Darling Donna122631-2½1-1½3-18-69-4¾V. Espinoza7.10
Pretty Rena122243-½4-3½9-hd1010J. Hernandez13.10

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2-1-ALL-4-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $23.18. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-ALL-4-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $28.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1/4/6/9-4-3) 4 Correct Paid $271.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $112.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $407.30; $1 Super High Five (3-5-7-1-4) no winners.; Daily Double (4-3) paid $218.40; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $224.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-1) paid $1,089.36; Attendance unavailable. $826,659. $6,975,312. Handle $568,934. Total Handle $8,370,905.

