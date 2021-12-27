2nd-$26,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:36. Good. outside, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 47.650, 1:13.070, 1:26.340, 00.000, 1:40.010.
Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Empire Way-Bossy Belle
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Starship Defiant
|120
|3
|2
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-½
|A. Cedillo
|6.40
|4.00
|2.10
|2.20
|Zahra
|124
|4
|4
|4-2½
|4-3
|3-1
|2-2
|2-3
|J. Hernandez
|3.20
|2.10
|2.30
|Starship Sky
|124
|5
|5
|3-½
|3-1
|4-3
|3-1½
|3-2
|F. Prat
|2.10
|1.30
|Chrome of Our Own
|122
|2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-5½
|T. Baze
|17.30
|Big Al's Princess
|120
|1
|1
|1-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|4-1½
|5
|R. Gonzalez
|10.10
Daily Double (9-3) paid $56.00; $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $8.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $7.45;
