2nd-$26,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:36. Good. outside, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 47.650, 1:13.070, 1:26.340, 00.000, 1:40.010.

Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Empire Way-Bossy Belle

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Starship Defiant120322-11-hd1-1½1-11-½A. Cedillo2.20
Zahra124444-2½4-33-12-22-3J. Hernandez2.30
Starship Sky124553-½3-14-33-1½3-2F. Prat1.30
Chrome of Our Own1222355554-5½T. Baze17.30
Big Al's Princess120111-hd2-12-hd4-1½5R. Gonzalez10.10
3 (3)Starship Defiant6.404.002.10
4 (4)Zahra3.202.10
5 (5)Starship Sky2.10

Daily Double (9-3) paid $56.00; $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $8.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $7.45;

