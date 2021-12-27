9th-$67,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Dirt, Showery
Off 4:15. 1,7. ins,tip 2w,inhaled foe
Fractional/Final Time: 21.970, 46.070, 1:12.010, 1:25.600, 00.000, 1:40.370.
Trainer: Richard Baltas
Winner: CH F, 2, by Goldencents-Water Park
Scratched: Annie's Song, Duvet Day.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gold Dragon Queen
|122
|3
|7
|7-1½
|6-hd
|4-½
|2-1½
|1-½
|R. Gonzalez
|26.30
|Pammy's Ready
|122
|5
|1
|2-2
|2-1½
|1-2½
|1-5
|2-5½
|U. Rispoli
|4.90
|She's Got a Way
|122
|7
|10
|8-½
|8-1
|5-½
|4-3
|3-½
|J. Bravo
|2.50
|Rock the Bourbon
|122
|1
|9
|10
|10
|8-½
|7-3½
|4-1
|B. Blanc
|38.90
|Hemmerle
|122
|4
|8
|9-5½
|9-7
|7-2½
|5-2
|5-1¼
|K. Frey
|2.10
|Granola Girl
|122
|8
|2
|4-4
|3-½
|2-1½
|3-½
|6-1¼
|K. Desormeaux
|11.10
|Classical Romance
|122
|9
|6
|5-hd
|5-hd
|6-1½
|6-½
|7-20
|R. Curatolo
|36.30
|Beachgrass
|122
|10
|5
|6-hd
|7-1
|10
|9-1½
|8-1¾
|A. Cedillo
|17.40
|Darling Donna
|122
|6
|3
|1-2½
|1-1½
|3-1
|8-6
|9-4¾
|V. Espinoza
|7.10
|Pretty Rena
|122
|2
|4
|3-½
|4-3½
|9-hd
|10
|10
|J. Hernandez
|13.10
|3 (3)
|Gold Dragon Queen
|54.60
|18.60
|10.60
|5 (5)
|Pammy's Ready
|8.20
|5.00
|7 (7)
|She's Got a Way
|2.80
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2-1-ALL-4-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $23.18. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-ALL-4-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $28.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1/4/6/9-4-3) 4 Correct Paid $271.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $112.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-7) paid $407.30; $1 Super High Five (3-5-7-1-4) no winners.; Daily Double (4-3) paid $218.40; $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $224.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-7-1) paid $1,089.36; Attendance unavailable. $826,659. $6,975,312. Handle $568,934. Total Handle $8,370,905.
