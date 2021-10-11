3rd-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 2:03. 5. closd in 2nd,kickd clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.520, 46.380, 1:10.480, 1:22.500, 00.000, 1:34.790.
Trainer: Martin Jones
Winner: B M, 8, by Indygo Shiner-Hello Sugar
Scratched: Miss Flawless.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sugary
|120
|1
|3
|4-1
|4-1½
|2-½
|1-2½
|1-1½
|K. Desormeaux
|8.60
|4.80
|3.00
|3.30
|Over Attracted
|124
|7
|4
|6-4½
|6-4
|4-hd
|5-2
|2-no
|J. Hernandez
|5.20
|3.60
|5.10
|Star of Africa
|122
|3
|2
|2-1
|2-2
|3-1½
|2-hd
|3-1½
|A. Cedillo
|2.80
|1.90
|Runway Dreamer
|120
|8
|5
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|4-hd
|4-hd
|F. Prat
|2.80
|Tizno's Dilemma
|120
|2
|6
|7-2
|7-5
|7-6½
|6-1½
|5-nk
|R. Gonzalez
|59.30
|Rose Princess
|124
|4
|1
|1-7
|1-7
|1-1
|3-1½
|6-4¼
|E. Maldonado
|10.50
|Did I Stutter
|122
|6
|8
|3-hd
|3-hd
|6-2
|7-4½
|7-hd
|T. Baze
|13.30
|Wind Tartare
|113
|5
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|D. Herrera
|45.90
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $33.45. Daily Double (4-1) paid $25.20; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $21.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-3-9) paid $13.94; $1 Super High Five (1-8-3-9-2) paid $598.30; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-3) paid $29.90;
