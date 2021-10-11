3rd-$36,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 2:03. 5. closd in 2nd,kickd clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.520, 46.380, 1:10.480, 1:22.500, 00.000, 1:34.790.

Trainer: Martin Jones

Winner: B M, 8, by Indygo Shiner-Hello Sugar

Scratched: Miss Flawless.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sugary120134-14-1½2-½1-2½1-1½K. Desormeaux8.604.803.003.30
Over Attracted124746-4½6-44-hd5-22-noJ. Hernandez5.203.605.10
Star of Africa122322-12-23-1½2-hd3-1½A. Cedillo2.801.90
Runway Dreamer120855-hd5-hd5-14-hd4-hdF. Prat2.80
Tizno's Dilemma120267-27-57-6½6-1½5-nkR. Gonzalez59.30
Rose Princess124411-71-71-13-1½6-4¼E. Maldonado10.50
Did I Stutter122683-hd3-hd6-27-4½7-hdT. Baze13.30
Wind Tartare1135788888D. Herrera45.90

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $33.45. Daily Double (4-1) paid $25.20; $1 Exacta (1-8) paid $21.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-8-3-9) paid $13.94; $1 Super High Five (1-8-3-9-2) paid $598.30; $0.5 Trifecta (1-8-3) paid $29.90;

