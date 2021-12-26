11th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Cloudy

American Oaks

Off 4:34. Good. set pace, inched away

Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 47.620, 1:12.870, 1:38.140, 00.000, 2:04.720.

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Empire Maker-Royal Story

Scratched: Eddie's New Dream.

HorseWgtPP1/41/23/41MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Queen Goddess12491-11-21-21-21-1½1-2¾J. Hernandez14.60
Nicest12445-hd6-15-½3-½2-42-3¼J. Velazquez7.10
Fluffy Socks12411010105-½5-43-3M. Smith6.60
Ivy League12484-24-1½3-½4-24-½4-4½K. Frey47.80
Single Soul124102-½2-½2-1½6-36-65-1¾J. Ortiz11.50
Going Global12457-hd8-½6-½2-½3-hd6-19F. Prat0.80
Closing Remarks12438-1½7-hd8-19-1½9-hd7-1¼J. Bravo9.00
Charges Dropped12466-15-hd7-hd7-27-7½8-3¼K. Desormeaux16.30
Burgoo Alley12473-hd3-14-18-28-½9-2½U. Rispoli14.90
Core Values12429-3½9-29-2½101010A. Cedillo50.50
9 (9)Queen Goddess31.2012.807.00
4 (4)Nicest8.405.00
1 (1)Fluffy Socks4.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-9-3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 6 Correct Paid $5,407.94. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 5 Correct Paid $2,058.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 4 Correct Paid $401.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $44.35. Daily Double (5-9) paid $45.60; $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $86.50; $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-1-8) paid $629.86; $1 Super High Five (9-4-1-8-11) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-1) paid $253.60; Attendance 20,537. $2,141,587. $14,973,564. Handle $2,302,045. Total Handle $19,417,196.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you