11th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Cloudy
American Oaks
Off 4:34. Good. set pace, inched away
Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 47.620, 1:12.870, 1:38.140, 00.000, 2:04.720.
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Empire Maker-Royal Story
Scratched: Eddie's New Dream.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Queen Goddess
|124
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1½
|1-2¾
|J. Hernandez
|14.60
|Nicest
|124
|4
|5-hd
|6-1
|5-½
|3-½
|2-4
|2-3¼
|J. Velazquez
|7.10
|Fluffy Socks
|124
|1
|10
|10
|10
|5-½
|5-4
|3-3
|M. Smith
|6.60
|Ivy League
|124
|8
|4-2
|4-1½
|3-½
|4-2
|4-½
|4-4½
|K. Frey
|47.80
|Single Soul
|124
|10
|2-½
|2-½
|2-1½
|6-3
|6-6
|5-1¾
|J. Ortiz
|11.50
|Going Global
|124
|5
|7-hd
|8-½
|6-½
|2-½
|3-hd
|6-19
|F. Prat
|0.80
|Closing Remarks
|124
|3
|8-1½
|7-hd
|8-1
|9-1½
|9-hd
|7-1¼
|J. Bravo
|9.00
|Charges Dropped
|124
|6
|6-1
|5-hd
|7-hd
|7-2
|7-7½
|8-3¼
|K. Desormeaux
|16.30
|Burgoo Alley
|124
|7
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-1
|8-2
|8-½
|9-2½
|U. Rispoli
|14.90
|Core Values
|124
|2
|9-3½
|9-2
|9-2½
|10
|10
|10
|A. Cedillo
|50.50
|9 (9)
|Queen Goddess
|31.20
|12.80
|7.00
|4 (4)
|Nicest
|8.40
|5.00
|1 (1)
|Fluffy Socks
|4.80
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-9-3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 6 Correct Paid $5,407.94. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 5 Correct Paid $2,058.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2/3/5/7/9-5-9) 4 Correct Paid $401.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $44.35. Daily Double (5-9) paid $45.60; $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $86.50; $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-1-8) paid $629.86; $1 Super High Five (9-4-1-8-11) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-1) paid $253.60; Attendance 20,537. $2,141,587. $14,973,564. Handle $2,302,045. Total Handle $19,417,196.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.