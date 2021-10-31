10th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Twilight Derby

Off 5:15. Poor. bid 2wd,led 1/4,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.760, 47.460, 1:11.520, 1:35.040, 00.000, 1:47.000.

Trainer: Richard Mandella

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Tapit-Sweet Dreams

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Subconscious124212-½2-22-1½1-11-1¼J. Hernandez7.804.803.802.90
Cathkin Peak1247109-½9-½9-26-12-½J. Valdivia, Jr.16.0011.0026.20
Beyond Brilliant1241034-1½3-½3-½2-13-¾K. Desormeaux8.6010.90
Hudson Ridge124448-5½7-½6-17-hd4-nkF. Prat7.80
Flashiest124197-hd8-28-19-2½5-½A. Cedillo12.60
Zoffarelli124325-hd6-1½7-18-16-½D. Van Dyke15.60
Jungle Cry124963-½4-14-½4-½7-nkK. Frey73.10
None Above the Law124556-1½5-½5-½5-hd8-½J. Bravo12.70
Rock Your World124871-1½1-1½1-13-19-¾U. Rispoli1.30
Wootton Asset124681010101010M. Smith20.40

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-4/8-5-5-7-2) 6 Correct Paid $12,164.96. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8-5-5-7-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,095.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $592.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $98.95. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-10) paid $369.95; $1 Super High Five (2-7-10-4-1) paid $21,830.70; Daily Double (7-2) paid $43.40; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $82.70; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-10-4) paid $582.51; Attendance 6,469. $1,453,154. $13,390,930. Handle $1,002,702. Total Handle $15,846,786.

