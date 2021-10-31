10th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Twilight Derby
Off 5:15. Poor. bid 2wd,led 1/4,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.760, 47.460, 1:11.520, 1:35.040, 00.000, 1:47.000.
Trainer: Richard Mandella
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Tapit-Sweet Dreams
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Subconscious
|124
|2
|1
|2-½
|2-2
|2-1½
|1-1
|1-1¼
|J. Hernandez
|7.80
|4.80
|3.80
|2.90
|Cathkin Peak
|124
|7
|10
|9-½
|9-½
|9-2
|6-1
|2-½
|J. Valdivia, Jr.
|16.00
|11.00
|26.20
|Beyond Brilliant
|124
|10
|3
|4-1½
|3-½
|3-½
|2-1
|3-¾
|K. Desormeaux
|8.60
|10.90
|Hudson Ridge
|124
|4
|4
|8-5½
|7-½
|6-1
|7-hd
|4-nk
|F. Prat
|7.80
|Flashiest
|124
|1
|9
|7-hd
|8-2
|8-1
|9-2½
|5-½
|A. Cedillo
|12.60
|Zoffarelli
|124
|3
|2
|5-hd
|6-1½
|7-1
|8-1
|6-½
|D. Van Dyke
|15.60
|Jungle Cry
|124
|9
|6
|3-½
|4-1
|4-½
|4-½
|7-nk
|K. Frey
|73.10
|None Above the Law
|124
|5
|5
|6-1½
|5-½
|5-½
|5-hd
|8-½
|J. Bravo
|12.70
|Rock Your World
|124
|8
|7
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-1
|3-1
|9-¾
|U. Rispoli
|1.30
|Wootton Asset
|124
|6
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|M. Smith
|20.40
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-4/8-5-5-7-2) 6 Correct Paid $12,164.96. $0.5 Pick 5 (4/8-5-5-7-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,095.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-5-7-2) 4 Correct Paid $592.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $98.95. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-10) paid $369.95; $1 Super High Five (2-7-10-4-1) paid $21,830.70; Daily Double (7-2) paid $43.40; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $82.70; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-10-4) paid $582.51; Attendance 6,469. $1,453,154. $13,390,930. Handle $1,002,702. Total Handle $15,846,786.
