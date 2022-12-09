NASHVILLE, Tenn. & THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), US Oncology Research (USOR), and Ontada announced that collectively more than 65 affiliated abstracts and presentations will be highlighted at the American Society of Hematology ( ASH ) Annual Meeting & Exposition from Dec. 10-13. The meeting brings together thought leaders from across the globe to discuss innovative research in malignant and non-malignant blood cancers.
In November 2022, McKesson and HCA Healthcare formed a joint venture combining SCRI with USOR, the research arm of The US Oncology Network (The Network). The collaboration brings together physicians who are actively accruing patients to clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 26 states across the U.S. More than 40 investigators from the newly combined joint venture will present insights at this year’s Annual Meeting. Separately, Ontada, McKesson’s oncology real-world data and evidence, clinical education, and provider technology business, is also presenting a poster at the conference.
“We look forward to discussing meaningful advancements in blood cancer treatments, CAR T-Cell Therapy, immune effector cell and other novel therapies that are changing the treatment landscape for many patients,” said Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, President, SCRI. “SCRI and USOR researchers have been collaborating on pivotal research studies for years, and we are excited to see the greater impact we can make together as one team.”
Featured presentationsinclude:
Haydar Frangoul, MD, MS, Sarah Cannon Pediatric Hematology/Oncology & Cellular Therapy Program at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, will highlight “ Efficacy and Safety of a Single Dose of Exagamglogene Autotemcel for Severe Sickle Cell Disease ” through an oral presentation on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:45 a.m. CST.
Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, SCRI at Tennessee Oncology, and Jason Melear, MD, Texas Oncology – a practice in The Network, are co-authors on an oral presentation titled, “ Brentuximab Vedotin, Nivolumab, Doxorubicin, and Dacarbazine (AN+AD) for Advanced Stage Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma: Updated Efficacy and Safety Results from the Single-Arm Phase 2 Study (SGN35-027 Part B),” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. CST.
Jesus Berdeja, MD, SCRI at Tennessee Oncology, is senior author along with Tara Gregory, MD, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, co-author, on an oral presentation titled, “ Clinical Activity of BMS-986393 (CC-95266), a G Protein– Coupled Receptor Class C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D)– Targeted Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy, in Patients with Relapsed and/ or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: First Results from a Phase 1, Multicenter, Open-Label Study,” taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:45 p.m. CST.
A full list of presentations can be found here. Investigators highlighting research at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition represent studies being conducted across SCRI, Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network, US Oncology Research, as well as partners from McKesson’s The US Oncology Network and Ontada.
About Sarah Cannon Research Institute
Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. In 2022, SCRI formed a joint venture with US Oncology Research to enhance clinical trial access and availability across the country. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together physicians who are actively accruing patients to clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 26 states across the U.S. Please click here to learn more about our research offerings.
About The Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network
The Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network offers adult and pediatric patients convenient and community-based access to treatments for blood cancer and blood and immune-related disorders, including hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy. Our Network of nine FACT/JACIE accredited transplant centers across the United States and United Kingdom treats more than 1,500 transplant and cellular therapy patients and 1,800 acute leukemia patient admissions annually. Emphasis is placed on providing high-quality research-based care with the opportunity for patients to enroll on innovative clinical trials. For more information about the Sarah Cannon Transplant & Cellular Therapy Network, visit sarahcannon.com.
About The US Oncology Network
Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps approximately 1,400 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients – close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.
About Ontada
Ontada ® is an oncology real-world data and evidence, clinical education and provider technology business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, we support science through our data, technology and channels, which accelerate innovation for life science companies, support the education of community oncology providers and advance patient care. Together with our partners, we improve the lives of cancer patients. For more information, visit ontada.com.
