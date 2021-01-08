NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Roku, up $19.84 to $399.13

The company bought the video library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bolster its ad-supported channel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, down $86.66 to $82.29

The drug developer reported mixed study results for a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.

comScore, up 45 cents to $3.29

The media analytics company announced investments from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus Capital Management.

New Relic, up $10.24 to $75.18

The software company said it expects third-quarter revenue to beat its previous forecast.

WD-40, up $31.49 to $301.15

The maintenance and cleaning product company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cardtronics, up $5.40 to $41.08

The ATM operator said it received another buyout offer that tops the current deal with Catalyst Holdings.

F5 Networks, up $11.14 to $191.24

The software company expects solid fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its long-term revenue forecasts.

Newmont, down $2.35 to $62.79

The gold producer's stock slipped as gold prices fell.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

