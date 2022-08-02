CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $231.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.65.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $233.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.1 million.
Sarepta Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $905 million to $920 million.
