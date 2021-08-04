CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.4 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.4 million.
Sarepta Therapeutics shares have declined 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $67.50, a fall of 57% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT