The "Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Amoxicillin, Azithromycin, Clindamycin, Tetracycline, Others), By Spectrum, By Source, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia antibiotics market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of infectious diseases.
Rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and surging demand for the antibiotics to counter the increasing affects of infectious diseases in the country, is driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia antibiotics market in the upcoming five years.
Antibiotics are the medicinal components that have ability to either kill the bacteria that are causing the diseases or disorders or can hinder their life cycles. Thus, they are also called as antibacterial. Antibiotics are incapable of counteracting viral infections like cold, flu, etc. since viruses, unlike bacteria, do not have cell walls that can be broken to kill the infection.
Also, the viruses utilize human cells to complete their replication process thus killing viruses leads to considerable harm to the human cells too. Thus, antibodies are utilized to overcome bacterial infections.
Pharmaceutical Sector Expansion
The healthcare industry is rapidly growing in the recent years. The pharmaceutical sector is further expanding due to increasing investment, drug development, and growing instances of diseases.
Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical industry grossed USD8.35 billion in the year 2019 that further registered growth of USD10.19 billion in 2020. The estimated growth is expected to boom the antibiotic market in the country.
Moreover, government investment in the healthcare development, is also actively supporting the market growth. Through favorable schemes, rapid approvals of the pharmaceuticals and widespread distribution channel the Saudi Arabia antibiotics market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming five years.
The investments from the private organizations, and international market players toward development of the drugs, and in their effective sales channel to increase sales of antibiotics and thus aiding growth of the market.
Infectious Diseases Drive Market Growth
Rapidly increasing instances of infectious diseases like skin infection, respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, Septicemia, etc. promotes the requirement for the antibiotics and thus supports the growth of the Saudi Arabia antibiotics market in the next five years. Recent pandemic situation of widespread COVID-19 infection also aided to the market growth.
Although, complete treatment for the disease is not possible since the infection is spreading due to viral component. But the symptoms were treated consistently using antibiotics to control adverse effects. Although hit and trial methods of the drug administration led to no affect on the virus and caused millions of death worldwide and thousands in the country.
Technological Advancements
Increasing research and technological advancement have further led the market growth. Multiple market players and government together have funded and supported the research for the innovative product development.
For example, in March 2020, the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with the market player Sanofi, to localize and transfer insulin technology in the country.
In December 2019, Riga-based Grindex company received a certification of Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to comply to Grindex's dosage forms, tablets, capsules, with the country's drug manufacturing demands.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia antibiotics market.
- Novartis Saudi Arabia
- Pfizer Saudi Limited
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Saudi Arabia
- GlaxoSmithKline Saudi Arabia Limited
- AstraZeneca Saudi Arabia
Report Scope:
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Drug Class:
- Cephalosporin
- Penicillin
- Amoxicillin
- Azithromycin
- Clindamycin
- Tetracycline
- Others
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Spectrum:
- Broad Spectrum Antibiotics
- Narrow Spectrum Antibiotics
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Source:
- Natural
- Semisynthetic
- Synthetic
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Intravenous
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Saudi Arabia Antibiotics Market, By Region:
- Northern & Central Region
- Eastern Region
- Western Region
- Southern Region
MIDDLE EAST SAUDI ARABIA
INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
Research and Markets
