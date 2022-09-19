DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market By Vehicle Type, By Display Technology, By Display Size, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing sales of high-end and luxury automobiles, as well as growing consumer demand for fully and partially autonomous vehicles, are the primary factors driving the Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market. The surge in consumer demands for better automobiles and technological advancements in smart display technology is further expected to contribute to the market growth.
Automobile manufacturers are constantly working to improve the present technology to improve driving connectivity. The demand for smart displays in cars is anticipated to increase because of smartphone integration with infotainment systems such as Apple CarPlay and Spotify in automobiles.
These entail the effective operation of operating systems on smartphones, giving total driver control over the operations of an automobile. Connecting to smartphones makes it simple to navigate, answer calls, and access music, and it also allows for the integration of cutting-edge technologies with in-cabin electronics.
The introduction of 5G technology and the ongoing improvements in the telecommunications sector are anticipated to improve Saudi Arabia's communication networks. Nowadays, voice commands can be used to operate the infotainment system or smart displays. Therefore, the availability of many functions in automotive smart display systems and growing sales of automobiles are expected to propel Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market growth in the next five years.
The Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market is segmented into vehicle type, display technology, display size, demand category, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, LCV, M&HCV, and OTR. Demand for passenger automobiles is growing due to changes in consumer preference to own private vehicles and ensure vehicle quality and passenger safety.
The government's introduction of measures to encourage the use of electric vehicles and the development of favorable charging infrastructure is anticipated to increase sales of electric vehicles. Additionally, the growing disposable income of middle-class families and consumer demand for cutting-edge amenities to enjoy a comfortable ride are boosting the demand for passenger cars across the nation.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Key Target Audience:
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- M&HCV
- OTR
Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Display Technology:
- LCD
- TFT-LCD
- OLED
Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Display Size:
- < 5"
- 5"-10"
- >10"
Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Demand Category:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market, By Region:
- Northern & Central
- Southern
- Eastern
- Western
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia automotive smart display market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Saudi Arabia Automotive Smart Display Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Smart Display Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Smart Display Market Outlook
9. Saudi Arabia LCV Smart Display Market Outlook
10. Saudi Arabia M&HCV Smart Display Market Outlook
11. Saudi Arabia OTR Smart Display Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Continental AG
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- YAZAKI Corporation
- Valeo SA
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Kyocera Display Corporation
- Borg Warner Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdw0b8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005586/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST SAUDI ARABIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 11:42 AM/DISC: 09/19/2022 11:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005586/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.