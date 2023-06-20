DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028E.
Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market report comprehensively covers the market by different categories of e-waste. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Synopsis
The Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market is in its initial stage and expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in e-waste generation due to population growth and increasing pace of digitalization.
Also, government's focus on circular economy to diversify and reduce oil-dependent economy, would lead to increase in collection and recycling of e-waste, thus driving the Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market growth. On account of early adoption of 5G in the Kingdom and higher rate of internet penetration, position the country as a lucrative destination for electronics market.
Also, Saudi's economy is diversifying towards digital sectors such as telecom, cybersecurity, opening of entertainment sector by the government, rapid expansion in tourism projects such as smart cities of NEOM and Red Sea Development Programme and others would augment the demand for both consumer and industrial electronics across the country.
Thus, it would lead to mass disposition of obsolete electronic goods in coming years and would lead to higher e-waste generation in the kingdom.
Market by Categories
By categories, Small devices (Category II) majorly home appliances and medical equipment segment has captured majority of the market revenue share on account of rise in demand of home appliances, driven by urbanization and income growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights of the Report
2.3 Industry Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Overview
3.1 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value (2018 - 2028F)
3.2 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Volume (2018 - 2028F)
3.3 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market, PESTEL Analysis
3.4 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market, Industry Life Cycle
3.5 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Porter's Five Forces
3.6 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value Share, By Category
4. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market
5. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Dynamics
5.1 Impact Analysis
5.2 Industry Drivers
5.3 Industry Restraint
6. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Overview, Trends, and Evolution
7. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value, By Category
7.1 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category I (2018 - 2028F)
7.2 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category II (2018 - 2028F)
7.3 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category III (2018 - 2028F)
7.4 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category IV (2018 - 2028F)
7.5 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category V (2018 - 2028F)
7.6 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Value & Volume, category VI (2018 - 2028F)
8. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market Overview, By category wise Purchase & Selling Price
8.1 Purchase Price market Overview
8.1.1 Category I Purchase Price (2021)
8.1.2 Category II Purchase Price (2021)
8.1.3 Category III Purchase Price (2021)
8.1.4 Category IV Purchase Price (2021)
8.1.5 Category V Purchase Price (2021)
8.1.6 Category VI Purchase Price (2021)
8.2 Selling Price market Overview
8.2.1 Category I Selling Price (2021)
8.2.2 Category II Selling Price (2021)
8.2.3 Category III Selling Price (2021)
8.2.4 Category IV Selling Price (2021)
8.2.5 Category V Selling Price (2021)
8.2.6 Category VI Selling Price (2021)
9. Jeddah E-Waste Market Overview, By Category
10. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market, Opportunity Assessment
11. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Market, Key Performance Indicators
12. Saudi Arabia E-Waste Management Companies, Competitive Landscape
12.1 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Management Company Ranking, By Revenue, 2021
12.2 Saudi Arabia E-Waste Management Company Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Saudi DAZ Electronic and Solid waste recycling Factory
13.2 Tadweer Company
13.3 Saudi Investment Recycling Company
13.4 Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Company
