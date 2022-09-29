DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
The "Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type, By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia patient at home testing kits market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased occurrence of chronic diseases and rise in the per capita income of consumers are raising the expenditure capacity of consumers.
Rising adoption of self-help and do-it-yourself (DIY) test kits for enhanced convenience and rapid results are some of the factors contributing to the Saudi Arabia patient at home testing kits market. Besides, growing awareness among the population regarding home testing kits and diagnosis for the same are supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia patient at home testing kits market.
Patient at home testing kits is made up of diagnostic tools and medical gadgets that enable patients to perform simple tests at home without having to travel to a hospital, diagnostic facility, or clinic. Patients prefer at home testing kits because they are very convenient and enable patients to address their health concerns immediately without having to deal with uncomfortable scenarios.
These give patients the needed assurance and the knowledge they seek to make an informed decision about whether they need to attend a medical facility. Patient at home testing kits helps physicians and patients save time because the outcomes of these tests are crucial in determining how to proceed with medical therapy.
Patients choose these tests over those obtained in clinics and healthcare facilities since they are more economical. Availability of patient at-home testing kits improve patient uptake and participation in self-testing to examine and monitor their health status.
Report Scope:
In this report, Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Test Type:
- Blood Glucose Testing
- Pregnancy & Fertility Testing
- Cholesterol Testing
- COVID-19 Testing
- Urine Testing
- Others
Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Sample:
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva/Swab
- Others
Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Usage:
- Reusable
- Disposable
Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Retail Pharmacy Stores
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- E-Commerce
Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market, By Region:
- Northern & Central
- Southern
- Eastern
- Western
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
6. Saudi Arabia Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Reusable Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Disposable Patient At Home Testing Kits Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Saudi Arabia)
- Roche Diagnostics Corporation
- Siemens Medical Solutions
- Quidel Corporation
- GE Healthcare Saudi Arabia
- Procter & Gamble Saudi Arabia
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
