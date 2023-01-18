ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
With the help and generosity of its valued customers, Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, has donated more than 130,000 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to local charities fighting hunger as part of its Bags for a Brighter Holiday effort. Throughout November and December, Save A Lot customers across the country supported their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities and pantries, such as Feeding Tampa Bay, the Father Fred Foundation and numerous local and regional food banks and pantries.
To further amplify the program’s impact, Save A Lot matched donation efforts for more than 120 top selling stores with a financial contribution to each store’s partner charity. The company also supported No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, by providing a matching $6 donation for every bag purchased on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) to No Kid Hungry. Together these additional tactics generated an additional combined $88,000 in charitable contributions to 116 local charities as well as to No Kid Hungry.
In total, more than $780,000 worth of food will feed families in need this season. Each bag was stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot. A total of 566 Save A Lot stores participated in the food donation program with 16 stores selling more than 1,000 bags, including:
- Traverse City, MI (1115 S. Garfield Ave.) – 13,523 bags
- Tampa, FL (2271 E. Bearss Ave.) – 5,715 bags
- Scottsville, KY (1407 Galletin Rd.) – 2,417 bags
- Whitwell, TN. (13205 Highway 28) – 2,366 bags
- Williamsburg, KY. (1645 S. Highway 25 W.) – 2,212 bags
- Hagerstown, MD (1161 Maryland Ave.) – 2,137 bags
- Hardinsburg, KY (996 Old Hwy 60 East) – 2,129 bags
- Jamestown, TN (407 North Main St.) – 1,760 bags
- Hazard, KY (52 Grand Vue Plaza) – 1,461 bags
- Sparta, TN (179 Mose Dr.) – 1,419 bags
- Murphy, NC (1240 Andrews Rd.) - 1,252 bags
- Blairsville, GA (117 Murphy Hwy) - 1,188 bags
- Altoona, PA (3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd.) - 1,117 bags
- Mayfield, KY (1210 State Route 45 North) - 1,116 bags
- Pickens, SC (529 Hampton Ave Hwy B) - 1,109 bags
- Danville, WV (124 Mall Rd.) - 1,060 bags
“Giving back to families who are struggling to put food on the table is at the heart of our annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday program. I continue to be inspired and humbled by the incredible generosity of our customers, who make space in their own shopping budgets to help each other this time of year,” said Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Save A Lot. “Save A Lot plays an important role in many of these communities, providing families with access to fresh, high quality food options every day. Seeing each of these stores rally around this program is really special. We also appreciate our partners at No Kid Hungry, who have allowed us to expand our reach even further in working towards ending childhood hunger.”
For more information about Save A Lot or the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program, please visit www.savealot.com.
About Save A Lot
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with more than 850 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator visit ownasavealot.com.
