Amazon’s summer Prime Day sale is back, with a new “invite-only” option for subscribers to save on what the e-commerce giant calls its deals most likely to sell out.
First off, here are the dates: July 11-12.
Amazon launched the shopping holiday in 2015 as a way to build its Prime membership service. Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year and includes perks such as free two-day shipping and access to the company’s video and music streaming services.
More than 200 million people subscribe to Prime. But shoppers without memberships can access Prime Day deals if they sign up for a 30-day trial.
Amazon touts the two-day event as a chance for consumers to save money on popular products from Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI and Sony, along with exclusive deals on other top brands. It also sells its tablets and smart home devices at discounts.
“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani said in a statement.
Since its best deals can quickly sell out, the company this year will start “invite-only” deals for Prime members, allowing them to request access to doorbusters, such as 75% off the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. The TV normally sells at $399.99, but is priced at $99.99 for Prime Day. Members selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions for buying it at the deal price.
Prime Day’s popularity has prompted other major retailers to counter with their own shopping deals. Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is planned for July 10-12. Target is touting what it calls its biggest sale of the season from July 9-15. Walmart’s competing sale will run July 11-12 — the same days as Amazon.
Amazon’s Prime Day sales totaled more than $12 billion last year.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
