BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Savers Value Village, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiaries, Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP (the “Issuer”) and TVI, Inc. (the “Co-Issuer,” and together with the Issuer, the “Issuers”), priced its offering of $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.75% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2023, subject to certain conditions.
The net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with cash on their balance sheet, are expected to be used to: (i) permanently prepay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the existing first lien term loan facility, (ii) pay a dividend to the Company’s shareholders, (iii) pay one-time bonuses to certain of the Company’s employees and (iv) pay certain related fees and expenses.
The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A and outside the United States to non-U.S. Persons under Regulation S under the Securities Act.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
The above information includes “forward looking” statements about the Notes offering. Such statements only reflect the Issuers’ best assessment at this time and are indicated by words or phrases such as “plans,” “intends,” “will” or similar words or phrases. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and unknown future events that could cause actual results to differ materially. None of the Company or the Issuers are under any obligation to (and specifically disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About the Savers Value Village™ family of thrift stores
As the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature. Learn more about the Savers ® family of thrift stores, our impact, and the #ThriftProud movement at savers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005960/en/
CONTACT: Savers Value Village
Sara Gaugl
(425) 456-1706
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DISCOUNT/VARIETY RETAIL
SOURCE: Savers Value Village, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/26/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 01/26/2023 04:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005960/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.