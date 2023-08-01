BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
Savers Value Village, Inc. (“Savers Value Village™”) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on August 10, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.
Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial +1 206 962-3782 (international callers, please dial +1 888 259-6580) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 74899986 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website, Savers Value Village - Investor Relations.
A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 24, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial +1 416 764-8692 (international callers, please dial +1 877 674 7070). The access code for the replay is 899986#. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for one year.
About the Savers Value Village™ family of thrift stores
As the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature.
CONTACT: Media
Edelman Smithfield | 713.299.4115 |Savers@edelman.com
Savers | 206.228.2261 |sgaugl@savers.com
Investor Relations
ICR | 203.682.4810 |john.rouleau@icrinc.com
