Savoye, a designer and manufacturer of customizable software and hardware solutions for warehouses, fulfillment and distribution centers, announced it will officially be attending and exhibiting at MHI’s MODEX 2022, one of the premier supply chain experience trade shows that brings together professionals from all over the logistics industry. This year’s event will be held in Atlanta on March 28-31.
Savoye will be represented by members of its North American executive leadership team, product experts, sales and software teams. “We’re looking forward to meeting many of our peers in the logistics space and making meaningful connections with many other key players in our industry,” said Paul Deveikis, CEO of Savoye North America. “With all the changes that the industry has seen in the last few years, we’re excited to showcase our full range of material handling equipment solutions and learn new best practices from others that we can incorporate in to our current and future partnerships.”
The team will exhibit advanced hardware technologies such as shuttles, goods-to-person stations and INTELLIS MDR conveyors, as well as advanced software solutions such as WES and WMS. These solutions can be personalized to each customer and are designed to solve a number of operational efficiency opportunities and process and accuracy challenges. Savoye’s booth will feature a mix of both live demonstrations and video presentations of their technologies. The team also plans to hold giveaways at the booth.
“As the list of attendees continues to grow, we are looking forward to making new, mutually beneficial connections that will help propel us toward a better future,” added Deveikis. “The logistics landscape grows more complex each day and the solutions necessary to meet our customer’s individual needs continues to evolve, but when brilliant minds and exceptional companies come together, no challenge is too great.”
ABOUT SAVOYE NORTH AMERICA
A world leader in the design, manufacture and integration of intralogistics machines and automated-robotic systems and Supply Chain Execution software solutions, Savoye offers a complete range of solutions to meet the needs of logistics organizations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and large accounts. Savoye’s North American Headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Chicago and has sales, engineering and development offices located in New Orleans, New York and Philadelphia and soon Charlotte. Savoye has a huge portfolio of solutions across 40 countries that combine hardware and software according to customer needs such as manual, semi-mechanized, mechanized, highly automated or robotic installations.
