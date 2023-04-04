LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Ahead of National Arbor Day, held this year on April 28, the Arbor Day Foundation is reminding people of the many ways they can show their appreciation for nature through tree-related activities.
“As we prepare to plant our 500 millionth tree as an organization, we're reflecting on all the ‘yeses’ that made that a reality,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “From individuals in their backyard, to large organizations pledging their support, there are so many ways to advance our shared goal of planting trees.”
Here are 10 easy ways to say “yes” to Arbor Day and a healthier planet this spring.
- Plant a tree at home. Whether you’re a gardening veteran or a novice looking to get started, Arbor Day is a great time to add a new tree to your yard. There’s a good chance your community distributes free trees on or around Arbor Day — or you can also purchase trees online.
- Attend a tree planting event or holiday celebration near you. Each year, thousands of communities across the U.S. host events in celebration of Arbor Day. To view a list of events in your area, visit celebratearborday.com.
- Clean up a park. Trees need clean surroundings to thrive. Gather a group of volunteers, grab some gloves, and spend an hour picking up litter.
- Give to a tree planting organization. Just a few dollars can make a big impact in a forest or community in need.
- Share your excitement with others. Snap a photo of your Arbor Day activities and share it on social media with #ArborDay. Every time this hashtag is used, a tree will be planted in a forest in need.
- Go for a walk in nature. Head to your local arboretum, nature preserve, or park and soak in the beauty of trees.
- Identify the trees around you. This online tool is a great place to start.
- Read a book about trees. For inspiration, check out these six recommendations.
- Make a tree-themed craft.Pinterest has plenty of ideas for all ages.
- Learn more about the benefits of trees.See all the ways trees positively affect our communities and our world.
About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.
