44 percent of older adults with complex needs reported delaying care because of challenges getting to a doctor’s appointment. So SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer known for its expertise in keeping older adults healthy and independent, is launching a new model of care delivery focused on people who are bound to their homes or reside in skilled nursing or assisted-living facilities.
SCAN Health Plan, a subsidiary of SCAN Group, will offer this new model to members enrolled in SCAN’s new Embrace plan. Embrace is an Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) available to Medicare Advantage enrollees.
Members of the Embrace health plan product will have access to a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, care coordinators, social workers and others who will work collaboratively to deliver comprehensive care to members with complex needs.
Frequent visits from care team professionals, together with the latest clinical technologies, will enable SCAN to deliver care that is typically provided in doctors’ offices and hospitals to individuals wherever they reside.
Clinical care will be informed by evidence-based clinical science from primary care and geriatric and palliative medicine—and oriented to truly align with priorities set by patients and their families.
“Our new Embrace plan and mobile care model is just one example of how SCAN is evolving to deliver on our mission to keep older adults healthy and independent,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “By providing care directly to our members where they live, we are better positioned to understand and address their complex medical and social needs.”
“U.S. healthcare is having a ‘Back to the Future’ moment, increasingly moving care delivery to where people live, which usually best suits their needs,” said Dr. Payam Parvinchiha, SCAN’s vice president and medical director for Integrated Care. “With Embrace, we are launching a world-class model that we hope will set a new standard for our industry.”
“Our new model provides members with a single point of contact to navigate all of their needs and take advantage of the wide array of benefits our plans offer,” said Samantha Roushan, SCAN’s vice president of Integrated Care Delivery and Innovation.
Enrollment in Embrace for calendar year 2022 begins on October 15, 2021.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
