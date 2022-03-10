FILE - In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt., salutes the flag during a ceremony signifying the change from tactical to enduring operations at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that military investigations have found that poor leadership, inadequate training and a "culture of complacency” among U.S. forces undermined efforts to fend off a 2020 attack by militants in Kenya that killed three Americans.