Schellman Appoints Chief Product & Technology Officer to Support Digital Transformation

Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, has announced that Roopa Sudheendra has joined as the first Chief Product and Technology Officer. As the newest member of the executive team, Sudheendra will help set the vision for Schellman’s product development as the company enters an exciting phase of growth. The firm’s new and first CPTO will lead the expansion of the product development team, having joined Schellman with several years of product management and development experience.
“Roopa brings an impressive track record of tackling large-scale technology challenges while empowering product and technology teams to keep creativity and innovation at the heart of everything they do," said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman. " Her extensive insight into building cutting-edge technology products and leading large engineering, product and design teams will move forward our vision to build the right solutions that cater to the needs of our people and clients.”
Desai, along with the rest of the leadership team, welcomes Roopa to the executive team with optimism and excitement, and Sudheendra herself is eager to get started.
“I am passionate about solving customer challenges and simplifying experiences through innovative products and solutions that help entrepreneurs and other small and medium-sized businesses succeed,” said Sudheendra. “I have had a long-standing admiration for Schellman and am thrilled to be a part of this world-class team.”
Sudheendra holds a master’s degree in distributed computing from DePaul University. At Schellman, she will report to Debbie Zaller—the firm’s Chief Operating Officer—and will work out of Chicago, Illinois.
About Schellman:
Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.
Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman's approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.
