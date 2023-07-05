MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2023--
Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Biot as Vice President, Power Distribution & Digital Energy in Canada, effective July 1, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705417316/en/
Schneider Electric appoints Vice President, Power Distribution & Digital Energy in Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
“The market is undergoing transformative change and I am excited to explore and help shape the opportunities our customers will gain by combining connected products, software and services to accelerate their digital experiences and optimize efficiencies across their business,” said Xavier Biot, Vice President, Power Distribution & Digital Energy, Schneider Electric. “I look forward to working with Schneider Electric colleagues, customers and partners to co-create an ecosystem in Canada where electric meets digital – and together, we advance sustainability and innovation in the market.”
Xavier has been with Schneider Electric for 25 years and has held multiple operational and management positions within the organization in Latin America, Belgium and Pacific. He most recently served as Vice President, Secure Power for Belgium and Luxemburg where he contributed to driving record business growth in the region. He also led the development of an EcoStruxure IT initiative for Europe to support the region’s software growth, turning transformation into reality for customers.
About Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for everyone, everywhere. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be thedigital partner for sustainability and efficiency—and we do this by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies to provide end-point to cloud integration connecting products, controls, software and services. Our integrated solutions are built with safety, reliability and cybersecurity for your homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram |
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705417316/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Juan Pablo Guerrero
Phone: +1 416 875 7173, Email:juan.guerrero@edelman.com
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY SOFTWARE UTILITIES ENERGY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Schneider Electric
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/05/2023 09:30 AM/DISC: 07/05/2023 09:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705417316/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.