Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, today announced that the company has been featured in the 2022 “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” list. This award from Disability:IN ® recognizes the company’s commitment to disability, inclusion and equality within the workplace.
Schneider Electric was recognized after achieving a score of 80 or greater on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) – a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability, inclusion and equality.
“We thank Disability:IN® for listing us among the top companies driving for disability inclusion and equality across industries. We recognize, however, that there is still much work to be done and embrace the journey ahead of us towards accessible work environments where people with disabilities can achieve their full potential,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Service Offer Manager and National Leader of the Employee Resource Network for Disability, Accessibility, & Allies, Schneider Electric. To learn more about our journey and progress, read Schneider Electric’s U.S. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Transparency Report.
The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.
“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."
The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
