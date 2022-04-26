BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and recognized as the World’s most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, is proud to announce the launch of EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub, a scalable self-service IoT software as a service (SaaS) solution, which simplifies the management of digitalized electrical and energy systems. EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is available for download in the App Store in the U.S. beginning April 2022 and through Schneider Electric, the EcoXpert Partner Channel, Distributors or Electrical Contractors.
With EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub, commercial, industrial, and institutional building owners and operators can easily comply with emerging energy codes and standards, more effectively managing essential energy systems and ensuring they’re on track to meet larger sustainability goals. The solution is unlike anything on the market, giving businesses the ability to connect their devices, begin collecting data and visualizing actionable insights about their energy use in just minutes all from an easy-to-use smartphone app.
Through its proven and documented compliance with energy codes, EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub allows service providers to seamlessly overcome the ever-changing complexities of meeting local energy codes to satisfy customer requirements. In addition, it opens the door to remotely service customers, maintaining ongoing relationships and maximizing service value-add. EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is designed with simplicity in mind, from purchasing through installation, deployment, configuration, and use.
“We know buildings are responsible for 43% of CO2 emissions globally, yet roughly 90% of electrical equipment is not connected to software³ and monitored in real-time – meaning that a majority of businesses have no visibility into their energy usage,” shared Sophie Borgne, Senior Vice President Digital Power at Schneider Electric. “Power digitalization is key to creating Buildings of the Future by providing the visibility needed to reduce overall energy use and demonstrating compliance to sustainability goals. With EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub, we’ve created a cutting-edge, intuitive, and simple software as a service solution that makes electrical and energy management as simple as managing your finances on a smartphone.”
EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is Simple, Smart, and IT-Friendly
EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is designed to be simple to implement and use, effortlessly connecting devices to collect and visualize data in minutes. Its graphical configuration makes it easy to customize to the environment, while dashboards and reports are automatically populated to speed up time-to-value. It is built on a powerful energy platform designed by energy management specialists and takes the effort out of configuration by understanding and analyzing energy and power data to produce energy savings of up to 30%, driven by an awareness of energy spend.
As a web-based application, there is no software to install or maintain, which eliminates shutdowns for software upgrades and maintenance as new features are released continuously and updated automatically. EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is a native IoT solution that is IT-friendly and designed from the ground up with end-to-end cybersecurity in mind.
Thanks to the new EcoStruxure™ Panel Server (available in Q3 2022) and Site Server, the next generation cyber-resilient IoT gateways for intelligent energy networks, businesses can connect their energy and power infrastructure, collect data and securely push data to the cloud in just minutes.
Compliant with the requirements of globally recognized cyber security standard, ISA/IEC 62443, you can have peace-of-mind that your data is securely transmitted to EcoStruxure Energy Hub’s easy-to-use web and smartphone app to visualize actionable insights.
Energy code compliance and energy usage analysis
EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub provides energy analysis and benchmarking features to identify the factors contributing to energy usage, analyzing energy usage patterns, and implementing energy conservation measures. The software makes it easy to track energy consumption with the following features:
- Collecting and storing energy data for 36 months or more.
- Categorizing energy usage by load types such as HVAC, Lighting, and Plug Loads to identify where to focus energy conservation initiatives.
- Aggregating energy usage data by site, building, floor, area, or zones.
- Comparing and ranking top contributors to energy usage across multiple sites, buildings, floors, areas, zones, equipment, or devices.
- Analyzing factors contributing to energy usage, usage patterns and isolate energy waste.
- Monitoring and reporting on energy usage in accordance with ASHRAE 90.1, IECC, LEED, California Title 24.
Electrical distribution monitoring and alarming
As business operations depend on reliable power, EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub immediately alerts to disturbances in the electrical system and easily monitors the real-time status of electrical equipment. By collecting information from the electrical equipment, it can immediately notify by email or through the mobile app.
The EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub mobile app enables easy viewing of alarm notifications, reviews details of the alarm, and remotely acknowledges alarms with an audit trail. Alarm details are seamlessly shared between the web and mobile apps, so all users, with permission, have access to the same information.
Additionally, real-time device status can be viewed for each asset, including voltage, current, demand and energy measurements. Historical trends can also be viewed for the selected time range.
EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub is currently available via the App Store or by contacting a Schneider Electric EcoXpert. To learn more please visit se.com.
Discover how the #BuildingsOfTheFuture will help you #BuildItforlife
About Schneider Electric
Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
Follow us on:
https://www.twitter.com/SchneiderNA
https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectricUS/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric
https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate
https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/
Hashtags: #BuildingsOfTheFuture #EcoStruxure #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric #PowerDigitalization
Resources:
White paper: Power Digitalization: Understand and Achieve Active Energy Management in Buildings
White paper: Do more with less: Moving power and building management to the cloud
¹ DE 2019 Digital Report
² Calculated based on the average cost of traditional on-premise system projects
³ Schneider Electric estimates.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005812/en/
CONTACT: Schneider Electric Media Relations– Vicki True;vicki.true@se.com; 774-613-1158
PR agency for Schneider Electric– LEWIS Global Communications; Lauren Johnson;lauren.johnson@teamlewis.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT UTILITIES ENERGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Schneider Electric
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 09:23 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 09:23 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005812/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.