Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been named a 2023 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics, a prominent resource for businesses seeking to learn how third-party logistics providers can improve their service, manage costs and hone execution.
Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to its audience’s expanding global supply chain and logistics challenges.
This year, Inbound Logistics selected the 2023 class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. Schneider was selected due to its diverse operational capabilities and ability to drive efficiency and operational excellence in today’s demand-driven market.
Formalizing its logistics division nearly three years ago, Schneider uses the most advanced technology to meet customers’ unique business needs. The company integrates all aspects of the supply chain to minimize risk, manage performance, promote collaboration and drive new efficiencies that lower costs.
To learn more about Schneider’s premier 3PL services, visit: https://schneider.com/freight-shipping-solutions/logistics-solutions.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower ®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook,LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
