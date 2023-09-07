GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to announce the company has received the Platinum Carrier of the Year Award from global food provider General Mills.
Each year, General Mills selects the carrier that best exemplifies excellence to receive this prestigious award. Schneider was recognized for its commitment to collaboration and innovation, helping to advance General Mills’ business and customer engagement.
“What an honor to receive this award,” said Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics Erin Van Zeeland. “This recognition is a testament to the superior experience we continue to provide to General Mills and would not have been possible without the support and dedication from teams across the organization."
The Platinum Carrier of the Year Award signifies the carrier’s willingness to work together with General Mills on ongoing, impactful initiatives while providing a high level of engagement across all aspects of the business on a day-to-day basis. For example, Schneider worked with General Mills to identify efficient multi-modal solutions, target and meet quarter-by-quarter performance increases, and understand and optimize bid, rate and lane requirements.
Schneider offers a range of services to meet customers' unique supply chain needs. To learn more about Schneider’s broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services, please visit Schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower ®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
