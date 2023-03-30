GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 results pre-market on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through May 4th, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13737350.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-HaulTruckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower ®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook,LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005618/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations Contact

Kara Leiterman, Schneider

M 920-370-7188

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Bindas, Schneider

920-357-SNDR (7637)schneider.com/news

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL MARITIME AIR TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Schneider SNDR

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005618/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you