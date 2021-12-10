PARIS — Olaf Scholz, the newly elected chancellor of Germany, used his inaugural visits to France and Brussels on Friday to emphasize his government's desire for cooperation on the urgent issues facing the European Union.
"It is important that Europe stands together and that we cooperate closely," he said in a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen said she welcomed the opportunity to work with her compatriot after previously serving with Scholz in the grand coalition of his predecessor, Angela Merkel.
Scholz now heads a three-way coalition of his Social Democrats, or SPD, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, or FDP.
While serving as finance minister in Merkel's Cabinet, Scholz became a well-known figure in Brussels.
A number of international challenges await Scholz early in his term, including heightened tensions with Russia, amid fears that Moscow could be planning another incursion into Ukraine.
Scholz and von der Leyen took the opportunity to warn Moscow that assembling troops on Ukraine's border was unacceptable.
"We need to stress that any aggression has to to come at a price," said von der Leyen. Scholz said the task at the moment is to deter Moscow from any border violations.
The new German leader also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with the EU's top official as well as how Germany along with other EU member states can best support the bloc's economic recovery.
"We want to help all countries so that they recover," Scholz said.
Scholz also met with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg for the first time as German chancellor. Stoltenberg praised Germany's contribution to NATO and said Scholz was a "staunch and committed" supporter of the alliance.
Berlin has come under to pressure from the United States and NATO to up its defense spending as a share of gross domestic product.
On spending, Stoltenberg said, "We need to be able to increase when tensions are going up as they are now."
Stoltenberg and Scholz called on Russia to de-escalate the border situation in Ukraine following a week of tensions.
Earlier Friday, the German chancellor reaffirmed his country's partnership with France during a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Scholz was visiting Paris for the first time since taking office on Wednesday.
"It is important that we act in the same direction, that we work together," Scholz said on meeting Macron at the Elysee Palace. "And that's why this was not just a friendly visit, but one that immediately addressed in a very concrete way all the issues that will be at stake in the near future."
Macron responded: "We have manifested the will to work together." He said close cooperation should continue as it did with Merkel.
The two leaders discussed European cooperation, climate change, digital infrastructure and migration.
On the issue of migration, Macron said it was a matter of better protecting the EU's external borders, increasing efficiency in the fight against illegal migration and smuggling networks, and improving cooperation with the countries of origin.
Migrants without the right to stay must be returned to their home countries. At the same time, the right to asylum must be upheld.
Macron repeated French calls for a relaxation of the Maastricht criteria, which restrict government debt and spending in the eurozone, in order to boost future investments in the EU to secure growth and jobs.
To achieve this, investments had to be be made in innovative, green and digital sectors that strengthen Europe's sovereignty, he said, calling for a pragmatic approach.
Flexibility and new rules were needed, with clear budgetary rules to be respected by the euro countries, Macron said. Implementing this would be the topic of debate in the coming months.
The president referred to the EU's 750-billion-euro ($850-billion) reconstruction fund to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which was launched in defiance of the Maastricht rules.
While the two leaders stressed cooperation, there are also clear points of difference between their governments. Germany is opposing French moves to have nuclear power declared "green energy" for investment purposes.
And there is persistent unease in EU capitals over the recently completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipe, linking Germany directly with Russia, which is awaiting approval from German regulators.
