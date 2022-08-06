FILE - In this May 30, 2018, photo, Shaun Harrison reacts as attorneys give closing arguments in his trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Harrison, a former dean at a Boston high school known affectionately by students as “Rev” has been ordered, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 by a federal judge to pay more than $10 million in damages to a former student he was convicted of trying to kill in a dispute over drug sales.