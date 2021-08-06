MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire school districts are keeping an eye on the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant as they work on their plans for students and staff.
WMUR-TV reports that in Concord, schools will require masks inside regardless of vaccination status until the city reaches a full vaccination rate of 70% or vaccines are available to elementary school children.
The district used federal funds to hire a nurse to give rapid COVID-19 tests to staff or students not feeling well, with parental permission.
Manchester is still working on its plans. Currently, the district wants all students in class, saying “that in-person instruction is crucial to helping students recover from both the learning and social-emotional impact of this pandemic.”
Bedford says, for now, masks continue to be recommended but not required in schools.
———
THE NUMBERS
More than 101,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 232 cases announced Thursday. The number of deaths stayed the same at 1,389.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 33 new cases per day on July 21 to 136 new cases per day on Wednesday.