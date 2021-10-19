School of Life Sciences and Technology, Indonesia Wins XVI Fujio Cup Quiz in NCRM NICHE 2021; Rajalakshmi Engineering College, India, Emerge Runners.

The XVI anniversary NCRM NICHE 2021 was held virtually on 17th October 2021, in partnership with Training program in regenerative medicine (TPRM), University of Toronto, Canada, German society for stem cell research (GSZ), Germany, Edogawa evolutionary laboratory of science (EELS), Japan and Enso Healthcare DMCC, Dubai, UAE. The Fujio Cup Quiz was won by School of Life Sciences and Technology, Indonesia, with Rajalakshmi Engineering College, India emerging as runners.