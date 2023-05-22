FILE - Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse, Feb. 16, 2018, in Anderson, S.C.. Osborne, a school shooter serving a life sentence without parole for killing a first grader on a South Carolina playground when he was 14 is asking a judge to lessen his sentence so he can eventually get out of prison. On Monday, May 22, 2023, Osborne's lawyer asked Judge Lawton McIntosh to reconsider his sentence so Osborne, now 21, could have some hope of freedom in his late 50s or even 60s.